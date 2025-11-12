Entertainment

Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford's adaptation of Anne Rice's 'Cry to Heaven'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele has expanded her career from singing to acting, landing a role in Cry to Heaven.

On Wednesday, November 12, Variety and Deadline reported that the Grammy winner, 37, is set to make her acting debut in a new movie of director and fashion designer Tom Ford.

The most-anticipated film is adapted from author Anne Rice's 1982 book, which follows "two men castrated to ensure their perfect soprano voices" in 18th-century Italy.

Adele will star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton and Theodore Pellerin, as per reports.

The remaining cast includes Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

"Guido Maffeo is castrated at age 6 and enters the conservatory. He becomes a star until he loses his voice. When his voice is gone, he becomes a teacher, searching for a boy who can fulfill his lost dream," the synopsis of the novel read.

The Set Fire to the Rain singer completed her Las Vegas residency in November 2024 and had hinted last fall that she would be taking a break from the spotlight after it concluded.

Adele was recently seen at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in LA.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Anne Hathaway marks big day with epic 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveal

Anne Hathaway marks big day with epic 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveal
The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' will premiere in theatres in May next year

Amy Schumer deletes her Instagram posts and starts fresh with new look

Amy Schumer deletes her Instagram posts and starts fresh with new look
The 44-year-old stunned fans with striking Valentino Red Silk-Wool Heart Mini Dress paired with Chanel shoes

Kevin Federline extends olive branch to ex Britney Spears after public rift

Kevin Federline extends olive branch to ex Britney Spears after public rift
The American dancer and the 'Toxic' hitmaker parted ways back in 2007

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence amid Jim Curtis engagement rumours

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence amid Jim Curtis engagement rumours
Jennifer Aniston praises 'special' boyfriend Jim Curtis amid ongoing engagement speculations

'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer released: Check out cast, more

'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer released: Check out cast, more
The returning voice cast for 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Taylor Swift drops huge update on much-awaited 'The End of an Era' series

Taylor Swift drops huge update on much-awaited 'The End of an Era' series
The 14-time Grammy winning artist will premiere her 6-episodes documentary, 'The End of an Era' in December this year

Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out

Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out
Dolly Parton shares exciting deets about her new book 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race
From Demi Moore to Cynthia Erivo: Here's a list of five talented actresses who got nominated for 2026 Oscars

Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA

Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA
Backstreet Boys memeber AJ McLean invites Taylor Swift for a suprise performance in Las Vegas concert

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos
NewJeans' Hyein and Haerin reveal their next move following sensational legal battle

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX helped boost the UK economy by a whopping amount in 2024

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed how she and husband the 'Swag' crooner are juggling with parenthood