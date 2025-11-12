Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele has expanded her career from singing to acting, landing a role in Cry to Heaven.
On Wednesday, November 12, Variety and Deadline reported that the Grammy winner, 37, is set to make her acting debut in a new movie of director and fashion designer Tom Ford.
The most-anticipated film is adapted from author Anne Rice's 1982 book, which follows "two men castrated to ensure their perfect soprano voices" in 18th-century Italy.
Adele will star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton and Theodore Pellerin, as per reports.
The remaining cast includes Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.
"Guido Maffeo is castrated at age 6 and enters the conservatory. He becomes a star until he loses his voice. When his voice is gone, he becomes a teacher, searching for a boy who can fulfill his lost dream," the synopsis of the novel read.
The Set Fire to the Rain singer completed her Las Vegas residency in November 2024 and had hinted last fall that she would be taking a break from the spotlight after it concluded.
Adele was recently seen at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in LA.