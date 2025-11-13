Jeffrey Epstein new emails confirm late Virginia's claims against Andrew

Royal

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Emails from Jeffrey Epstein indicate he may have acknowledged that a widely circulated photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre is genuine.

According to documents made public, in an email to a journalist in 2011, the disgraced financier referred to Giuffre and said, “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Epstein further said in an email, “The da (sic) after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump (sic) at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell (sic).”

“Total horses***, the daily mail (sic) paid her money, they admitted it, with the statement that it took money to coax out the truth,” it added.

The mail continued, “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”

According to emails released by the US House Oversight Committee, Epstein appeared to claim that Buckingham Palace would love it” if Giuffre was “proven to be a liar”.

It continued “Send a reporter or reporters to investigate… the palace would love it, the girl in the photo, was nothing more than a telephone answerer, she was never 15, according to her version she worked for trump (sic), first at that age, at Mara Lago. It’s ridiculous.”

To note, Andrew’s reputation has been marred by his ties to Epstein and longstanding allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, which he has consistently denied.

In a 2019 Newsnight interview, he claimed investigations into a photo of him with Giuffre were inconclusive, insisting, "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."

Andrew denied, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Notably, this new blow for Andrew came after King Charles stripped his brother of his HRH style and prince title.

Andrew will leave Royal Lodge and move to the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk early next year.

