Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat

US President Trump vows ‘obligation’ to sue ‘very dishonest’ BBC over its edited January 6 speech

  • By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trump has said he has an "obligation" to sue the BBC over an edit of a speech he gave before the US Capitol riot in 2021.

According to Sky News, the president doubled down on his legal threat to the corporation in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, as the corporation remains in crisis after the resignation of two of its top figures, including director-general Tim Davie.

The 79-year-old said, “They defrauded the public, and they've admitted it. And this is within one of our great allies, you know?"

It came after concerns emerged about a Panorama documentary from last year which showed Trump appearing to tell supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to "fight like hell". There was in fact around an hour in between the two parts of the speech that were spliced together.

He told Fox News the Panorama edit had made a "beautiful" and "very calming speech" sound "radical", which was "incredible" and "very dishonest".

Trump had faced charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in light of the violence that befell the Capitol in January 2021, but those efforts were dropped when he beat Kamala Harris in 2024.

Pope Leo XIV to host star‑studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo XIV to host star‑studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Pope Leo invites Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Dave Franco and dozens of Hollywood stars for a Jubilee‑Year event

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security
Dozens of protesters storm the COP30 venue in Brazil, sparking tussles with guards

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured
A man died and two people were injured when a bin lorry crashed into the front of a building

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon
DDR is a Japanese video game first released in arcades in 1998

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet
A 758-metre-long bridge has partially collapsed in southwestern China

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing
Jilly Cooper was an English author and journalist, best known for her long-running Rutshire Chronicles series

UK government plan to end animal testing in labs using human alternatives

UK government plan to end animal testing in labs using human alternatives
The UK government has launched a £75 million plan to reduce animal testing

Tim Davie predicts BBC will thrive despite Trump’s $1 billion legal warning

Tim Davie predicts BBC will thrive despite Trump’s $1 billion legal warning
BBC Chief Tim Davie stepped down after backlash over Trump’s January 6 speech edit

UK MPs urge Sea Life London to free its basement‑kept gentoo penguins

UK MPs urge Sea Life London to free its basement‑kept gentoo penguins
London aquarium faces pressure from MPs to free 15 penguins housed in a basement facility

E. Jean Carroll case: Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn sexual‑abuse verdict

E. Jean Carroll case: Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn sexual‑abuse verdict
Writer E. Jean Carroll has won trial over mid‑1990s sexual assault claim against Trump

‘Lucifer’ bee with devil‑like horns discovered in Australia’s Goldfields

‘Lucifer’ bee with devil‑like horns discovered in Australia’s Goldfields
First new member of bee group in over 20 years found in Western Australia’s Goldfields

US Senate ends deadlock, passes funding bill to end longest shutdown

US Senate ends deadlock, passes funding bill to end longest shutdown
Senate approves long-waited funding bill, paving way for House vote to end government shutdown