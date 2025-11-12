Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat

Donald Trump has said he has an "obligation" to sue the BBC over an edit of a speech he gave before the US Capitol riot in 2021.
According to Sky News, the president doubled down on his legal threat to the corporation in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, as the corporation remains in crisis after the resignation of two of its top figures, including director-general Tim Davie.
The 79-year-old said, “They defrauded the public, and they've admitted it. And this is within one of our great allies, you know?"
It came after concerns emerged about a Panorama documentary from last year which showed Trump appearing to tell supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to "fight like hell". There was in fact around an hour in between the two parts of the speech that were spliced together.
He told Fox News the Panorama edit had made a "beautiful" and "very calming speech" sound "radical", which was "incredible" and "very dishonest".
Trump had faced charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in light of the violence that befell the Capitol in January 2021, but those efforts were dropped when he beat Kamala Harris in 2024.