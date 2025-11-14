Entertainment

Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus' finally releases soulful new track 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar 3' releasing in December

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Miley Cyrus drops new song Dream As One from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus has set pulses raising with her mesmerising new song Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

On Friday, November 14, the Flowers hitmaker took to her Instagram account to drop her new track with a mind blowing music video.

Alongside the meaningful video of Dream As One, Miley wrote a heartfelt message which read, "Even through the flames. Even through the ashes in the sky. When we dream, we dream as one."

She continued, "Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart. Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us."

"It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world," the Used to Be Young songstress added.

James Cameron’s directorial Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release on December 19, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni put 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover in difficult situation

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors
The ‘MONACO’ singer wins five awards including Album of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammys

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music
Iconic rock bands Whitesnake and Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, announces retirement at 74

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?
The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks