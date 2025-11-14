Miley Cyrus drops new song 'Dream As One' from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus has set pulses raising with her mesmerising new song Dream As One in Avatar: Fire and Ash.
On Friday, November 14, the Flowers hitmaker took to her Instagram account to drop her new track with a mind blowing music video.
Alongside the meaningful video of Dream As One, Miley wrote a heartfelt message which read, "Even through the flames. Even through the ashes in the sky. When we dream, we dream as one."
She continued, "Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart. Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us."
"It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world," the Used to Be Young songstress added.
James Cameron’s directorial Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release on December 19, 2025.