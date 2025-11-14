Provincial health officials declare Tuberculosis outbreak in Edmonton

Health

Provincial health officials have announced a tuberculosis outbreak in Edmonton's core, after two citizens were found to have a similar strain of the disease.

On Thursday, November 23, 2025, the Primary Care Alberta (PCA) declared the ongoing outbreak across the city.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that often affects the respiratory system, but it can also affect other parts of the body.

It can be rapidly transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes and spits; however, it can be treated with antibiotics.

PCA, a recently created provincial agency that efficiently manages primary health care services, confirmed the detection of almost 12 tuberculosis cases so far this year that were connected to central Edmonton and rapidly spreading among homeless individuals.

Three of those people have the similar strain of the disease and are part of the outbreak.

Currently, people residing in communal spaces, and those in homeless shelters are vulnerable to contract the disease.

The general public remains safe at the moment, PCA added.

It is important to note that the PCA and medical officers of health from Alberta's Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services are keeping an eye on the ongoing outbreak and regularly conducting meetings with "inner-city agencies and organizations" to prevent its spread.

