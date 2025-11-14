Sci-Tech

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims

A new documentary has analysed blood found in Adolf Hitler's bunker, where he shot himself in 1945

  • By Hania Jamil
Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims

Researchers who sequenced DNA from a blood sample found on a sofa in Adolf Hitler's bunker have made some shocking revelations after confirming that the DNA belongs to him.

According to the latest findings, the dictator had a genetic marker for a rare disorder that can delay puberty.

The research, which took more than four years to complete, was led by geneticist Turi King, a professor at the UK's University of Bath.

King, who examined the piece of material taken from a couch where Hitler shot himself in 1945, revealed that Hitler had a hormone-disrupting congenital condition called Kallmann syndrome.

According to the documentary, titled Hitler's DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, the mutation on a gene called PROK2 can delay puberty and cause undescended testicles in boys.

"Basically, they are characterised by low testosterone levels. You either don't go through puberty or you go through a partial puberty … 5% of cases get associated with a micropenis," King said, referring to a small but normally structured penis.

Besides that, the documentary examined the dictator's alleged Jewish ancestry, speculations that stemmed from Hitler's grandmother becoming pregnant while working in a Jewish household.

Because the Y chromosome data analysed in the research matched the DNA of Hitler's male line relative, King noted that it is not possible Hitler had Jewish ancestry.

The researchers also said they calculated a polygenic risk score, which involves examining a person's DNA to quantify disease risk. 

Their findings suggested that Adolf Hitler had an increased genetic predisposition to schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

