World

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Steve Witkoff, a US special envoy will join discussions in Ankara with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, November 19.

Zelenskyy said he wants to speed up and strengthen efforts to reach a peace agreement adding that "Bringing the end of the war closer with all our might is Ukraine's top priority."

According to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, no one from Russia will attend the upcoming meeting in Ankara.

Also, there are currently no definite plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak with either Turkey or US envoy, though he is willing to have a conversation if needed.

President Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days.

He has been active in diplomatic visits traveling to Athens to secure a gas deal, Paris to arrange for up to 100 fighter jets and Madrid to discuss cooperation with Spanish arms manufacturers, with Ankara being his fourth stop in just a few days.

Zelensky’s trips to various European capitals are aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine as Russian attacks increase and Russian forces advance toward the important eastern city of Pokrovsk.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation
Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation
Multiple fatal crashes in 2025 raised concerns over safety protocols and pilot training

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health
Olivia Nuzzi's RFK Jr. memoir 'American Canto' sparks controversy over brain parasite claims

Larry Summers quits public roles, ‘deeply ashamed’ of Epstein ties

Larry Summers quits public roles, ‘deeply ashamed’ of Epstein ties
Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers steps back from public life amid Epstein email fallout

Cambridge Dictionary names 'parasocial' word of the year: What does it mean?

Cambridge Dictionary names 'parasocial' word of the year: What does it mean?
'Parasocial' chosen as 2025 word of the year highlights concerns over AI and celebrity culture.

Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks

Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks
Trump open to meeting with newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss New York City issues

US universities see 17% fall in new international students this autumn

US universities see 17% fall in new international students this autumn
The rate of new international enrolment at US universities dropped sharply compared to previous years

World’s top 11 most beautiful countries revealed in new study

World’s top 11 most beautiful countries revealed in new study
A newly published list has revealed 11 destinations based on the experiences of travellers who have actually visited them

Scotland faces icy conditions as yellow weather warning issued

Scotland faces icy conditions as yellow weather warning issued
Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week