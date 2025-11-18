Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Steve Witkoff, a US special envoy will join discussions in Ankara with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, November 19.
Zelenskyy said he wants to speed up and strengthen efforts to reach a peace agreement adding that "Bringing the end of the war closer with all our might is Ukraine's top priority."
According to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, no one from Russia will attend the upcoming meeting in Ankara.
Also, there are currently no definite plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak with either Turkey or US envoy, though he is willing to have a conversation if needed.
President Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days.
He has been active in diplomatic visits traveling to Athens to secure a gas deal, Paris to arrange for up to 100 fighter jets and Madrid to discuss cooperation with Spanish arms manufacturers, with Ankara being his fourth stop in just a few days.
Zelensky’s trips to various European capitals are aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine as Russian attacks increase and Russian forces advance toward the important eastern city of Pokrovsk.