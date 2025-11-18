UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

The UK has seen a surprising drop in net migration.
According to revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 345,000 more people came to the UK than left which is 86,000 less than the earlier estimate.
More British people moved abroad in 2024 than first thought, reducing the net migration.
At the same time, overall migration into the UK between April 2022 and March 2023 was higher than initially estimated, adding 944,000 people instead of 906,000, as per BBC.
Kemi Badenoch said that after the high migration numbers were revealed, the government took steps to reduce the number of people coming to the UK.
"But we recognise immigration was too high. It was because people took their eye off the ball, allowing bureaucrats to manage our borders - that was not what people voted for when they voted to leave the EU," she added
In May, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years.
His measures include stopping the hiring of care workers from abroad, making it harder to get skilled worker visas and increasing the costs for employers who hire foreign workers.