Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks

Trump open to meeting with newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss New York City issues

  • By Bushra Saleem
NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has decided to cool tension with Donald Trump and reached out to the White House for a meeting with the US President.

According to The Guardian, the newly elected mayor of New York City on Monday, November 17, revealed that his team is working on his meeting with Trump to “fulfil a commitment I made to New Yorkers” during the campaign.

He told reporters at a food pantry in the Bronx that he will meet anyone and everyone to benefit the 8.5 million people of the city and to “address the affordability crisis.”

“We are seeing his actions and that of his administration in Washington leading to the exact opposite effect for New Yorkers, and I will go to make the case to the president and to anyone, frankly, that these are the kinds of things we need to change if we want to make it easier for New Yorkers and for Americans to afford the day-to-day necessities of their life,” the democratic socialist added.

This came after President Trump, while speaking to the reporters on Sunday ahead of flying back to Washington from Florida, said that the mayor of NYC “would like to meet with us,” adding that they will work out something and they want to “work everything out well” in the city.

Notably, Trump, before the mayoral elections, warned to cut federal funding of New York City if Mamdani got elected.

