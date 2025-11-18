World

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Disney has rolled out $5 million restoration project in California as part of its earlier $15 million commitment to help rebuild areas damaged by severe wildfires.

The funding will go toward restoring Charles White Park in Altadena, which was destroyed in the January blaze.

Disney's top creative designers, known as Imagineers are helping and rebuild the destroyed park.

As per MailUK, they have been working with local officials to plan the layout, landscaping and playground.

The rebuilt park, which is anticipated to reopen in 2026 will include a new community center and an improved playground designed with Disney’s signature creative touch.

Disney said, "Enhancements include play areas inspired by Altadena's iconic Deodar Cedar pinecones, a whimsical splash pad, bridges, boulders, slides and swings that will create opportunities for imaginative play for kids of all ages."

It added, "There will also be a new amphitheater which will serve as a gathering place for performances and community events. Portions of the park that survived the fire will be carefully preserved, creating a meaningful blend of history and renewal."

As per the outlet, Disney Imagineers are also supporting recovery efforts at two additional "severely damaged" parks in the area.

