Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

Multiple fatal crashes in 2025 raised concerns over safety protocols and pilot training

  • By Web Desk
2025 has been a devastating year for aviation, marked by catastrophic crashes worldwide.

The new year has started off with a grim reminder of the previous year's tragedy. Just as 2024 ended with the devastating Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash that claimed 179 lives, 2025 began with American Airlines Flight 5342, setting a dire tone for the aviation industry. 

This incident marked the beginning of a series of aviation tragedies that would continue throughout the year, raising concerns about air travel safety.

As per Jan-Arwed Richter, founder of Jacdec, a German consulting firm that tracks aviation safety, the number of civil aviation fatalities in 2025 had crossed 460 after the Ahmedabad crash claimed 260 lives. The average over the past decade is 284. 

Here are the top 10 deadliest plane crashes of 2025:

1. Air India Flight 171

Crashed on June 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, killing 270 people (243 on board, 27 on ground). The Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced a catastrophic engine failure shortly after takeoff.

2. Potomac River Mid-Air Collision

January 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people when an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 collided with a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

3. Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 Crash

February 11, 2025, in Russia, killed 71 people. Preliminary data suggests a failure in the aircraft's pitot tubes led to incorrect speed readings and a fatal stall.

4. Bering Air Flight 445

February 6, 2025, in Alaska, killed 10 people. Severe icing conditions and mechanical failure were suspected causes.

5. Aerolinea Lanhsa Flight 018

March 17, 2025, in Honduras, killed 13 people. The plane crashed into the Caribbean Sea due to possible mechanical issues or poor weather.

6. Dubai International Airport Collision

April 3, 2025, killed 3 people when two commercial passenger jets collided on the ground.

7. Philadelphia Medical Jet Crash

January 31, 2025, killed 7 people when a Learjet crashed shortly after takeoff.

8. Antonov An-26 Crash in Sudan

February 25, 2025, killed 46 people, including civilians on the ground.

9. Scottsdale Private Jet Collision

February 10, 2025, killed 1 person when a private jet collided with a parked aircraft.

10. Himalayan Mountain Crash

May 22, 2025, killed 38 people when a regional turboprop passenger plane crashed into a mountainside in poor visibility

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health

Olivia Nuzzi's RFK Jr. memoir 'American Canto' sparks controversy over brain parasite claims

Larry Summers quits public roles, ‘deeply ashamed’ of Epstein ties

Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers steps back from public life amid Epstein email fallout

Cambridge Dictionary names 'parasocial' word of the year: What does it mean?

'Parasocial' chosen as 2025 word of the year highlights concerns over AI and celebrity culture.

Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks

Trump open to meeting with newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss New York City issues

US universities see 17% fall in new international students this autumn

The rate of new international enrolment at US universities dropped sharply compared to previous years

World’s top 11 most beautiful countries revealed in new study

A newly published list has revealed 11 destinations based on the experiences of travellers who have actually visited them

Scotland faces icy conditions as yellow weather warning issued

Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week

Saudi Arabia bus accident kills dozens of Indian pilgrims

Special control rooms have been established in Jeddah and Hyderabad to provide assistance to the victim's families

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after death sentence

Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Kamal sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is living in exile in India after being forced from power

Trump takes u-turns, urges Republicans to vote for release of Epstein files

Trump reverses course, calls on House Republicans to vote in favour of the release of Epstein files

US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation

US plans to designate Venezuela's cartel de los soles as foreign terrorist organization