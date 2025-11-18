Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

2025 has been a devastating year for aviation, marked by catastrophic crashes worldwide.
The new year has started off with a grim reminder of the previous year's tragedy. Just as 2024 ended with the devastating Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash that claimed 179 lives, 2025 began with American Airlines Flight 5342, setting a dire tone for the aviation industry.
This incident marked the beginning of a series of aviation tragedies that would continue throughout the year, raising concerns about air travel safety.
As per Jan-Arwed Richter, founder of Jacdec, a German consulting firm that tracks aviation safety, the number of civil aviation fatalities in 2025 had crossed 460 after the Ahmedabad crash claimed 260 lives. The average over the past decade is 284.
Here are the top 10 deadliest plane crashes of 2025:
1. Air India Flight 171
Crashed on June 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India, killing 270 people (243 on board, 27 on ground). The Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced a catastrophic engine failure shortly after takeoff.
2. Potomac River Mid-Air Collision
January 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people when an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 collided with a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
3. Saratov Airlines Antonov An-148 Crash
February 11, 2025, in Russia, killed 71 people. Preliminary data suggests a failure in the aircraft's pitot tubes led to incorrect speed readings and a fatal stall.
4. Bering Air Flight 445
February 6, 2025, in Alaska, killed 10 people. Severe icing conditions and mechanical failure were suspected causes.
5. Aerolinea Lanhsa Flight 018
March 17, 2025, in Honduras, killed 13 people. The plane crashed into the Caribbean Sea due to possible mechanical issues or poor weather.
6. Dubai International Airport Collision
April 3, 2025, killed 3 people when two commercial passenger jets collided on the ground.
7. Philadelphia Medical Jet Crash
January 31, 2025, killed 7 people when a Learjet crashed shortly after takeoff.
8. Antonov An-26 Crash in Sudan
February 25, 2025, killed 46 people, including civilians on the ground.
9. Scottsdale Private Jet Collision
February 10, 2025, killed 1 person when a private jet collided with a parked aircraft.
10. Himalayan Mountain Crash
May 22, 2025, killed 38 people when a regional turboprop passenger plane crashed into a mountainside in poor visibility