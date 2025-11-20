World

US jobs report surpasses expectations with strong September gains

The long-delayed September employment report showed a strengthening in the job market after several months of weakening

  • By Fatima Nadeem
September brought a stronger -than-expected boost to US employment.

According to a report from Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US added 119,000 jobs which was much higher than the expected 50,000 jobs.

The July job count was also revised down to 72,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the prior release.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4%, the highest level since October 2021.

However, a broader measure of labour underutilization, which counts people not actively seeking work or working part-time for economic reasons decreased slightly to 8%.

“September’s jobs report shows the labor market still had resilience before the shutdown, beating payroll expectations, but the picture remains muddy with August jobs revised to a job loss and the unemployment rate increasing,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at jobs site Glassdoor.

He added, “These numbers are a snapshot from two months ago and they don’t reflect where we stand now in November.”

The September jobs report was the first released since the August report and was then second report since President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, following a July report that had major revisions to earlier month's job data.

