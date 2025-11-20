Zohran Mamdani set for major Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and US President Donald Trump are set to meet for a high-profile discussions in the Oval Office this week.
Despite supporting Mamdani's long time rival, Andrew Cuoma during the elections, Trump says he is willing to "work something out" with the incoming mayor.
Earlier, Trump threatened Mamdani multiple times that he might block federal duding for the city if he took office.
After winning the election, Mamdani responded sharply to Trump with a bold message, saying, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!"
However, tensions seems to be easing now as both sides have now shown interest in talking, with the meeting scheduled for Friday, November 21.
The president confirmed on Truth social that Mamdani requested the meeting and added that he "has agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st."
Meanwhile, Mamdani confirmed the meeting with Trump in an MSNBC interview, saying, "I want to just speak plainly to the president about what it means to actually stand up for New Yorkers, and the way in which New Yorkers are struggling to afford the city."
He plans to share his own affordability plans and discuss concerns from residents, including those who had voted for Trump before with the goal of working together to find solutions.
"We're hearing about child care concerns, rent concerns, con Ed concerns, even just getting on the bus just $2.90. And just to make it clear to the president that this is what we're talking about, these are the stakes for New Yorkers and their ability to keep calling the city their home," the 34-year-old added.
This will be the first meeting between Trump, a New York native and Mamdani, who identifies as a Democratic socialist.