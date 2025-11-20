Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, was taken away on a stretcher after taking a shocking fall from the stage while competing during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.
In a now-viral social media video Gabrielle, who is representing Jamaica in the international pageant, could be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she misses a step and falls entirely off the stage.
In a post to his Instagram, Raul Rocha, who is the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, wrote to provide an update on her fall.
"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated," he penned on his Instagram account.
Rocha added, "I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care."
In videos posted to her Instagram Stories before the fall, Henry shared snaps of herself on the way to the pageant via bus, as well as snapshots of her getting glammed up to take the stage in the preliminary round of the competition.
During the November 19 round of the competition, contestants competed in swimsuit rounds, a national costume competition round and the aforementioned evening gown round.
The Miss Universe pageant has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, as the official competition date draws nearer.
Miss Universe pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil was dismissed from his pageant duties recently after a November 4 livestream of him speaking to pageant contestant Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch went viral and prompted Miss Universe contestants to walk out of a meeting with him.
Moreover, on November 18, one of the pageant's judges, Omar Harfouch, dropped out of his role after he claimed that the Miss Universe Organization formed an "impromptu jury" to choose 30 finalists before participants from 136 countries even took the stage for the preliminary round.
Two other judges have since dropped out of the pageant, including Claude Makélélé and Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, who is president of the selection committee.