World

Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant

Miss Universe pageant's preliminary evening gown rounds saw Miss Jamaica tumbling off the stage

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant
Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant

Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, was taken away on a stretcher after taking a shocking fall from the stage while competing during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.

In a now-viral social media video Gabrielle, who is representing Jamaica in the international pageant, could be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she misses a step and falls entirely off the stage.

In a post to his Instagram, Raul Rocha, who is the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, wrote to provide an update on her fall.

"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated," he penned on his Instagram account.

Rocha added, "I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care."

In videos posted to her Instagram Stories before the fall, Henry shared snaps of herself on the way to the pageant via bus, as well as snapshots of her getting glammed up to take the stage in the preliminary round of the competition.

During the November 19 round of the competition, contestants competed in swimsuit rounds, a national costume competition round and the aforementioned evening gown round.

The Miss Universe pageant has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, as the official competition date draws nearer.

Miss Universe pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil was dismissed from his pageant duties recently after a November 4 livestream of him speaking to pageant contestant Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch went viral and prompted Miss Universe contestants to walk out of a meeting with him.

Moreover, on November 18, one of the pageant's judges, Omar Harfouch, dropped out of his role after he claimed that the Miss Universe Organization formed an "impromptu jury" to choose 30 finalists before participants from 136 countries even took the stage for the preliminary round.

Two other judges have since dropped out of the pageant, including Claude Makélélé and Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, who is president of the selection committee.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Trump greenlights release of Jeffrey Epstein files

Trump greenlights release of Jeffrey Epstein files
President Donald Trump has signed a bill to release Epstein files after a unanimous congressional vote

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner
Jessi Tisch is confirmed to continue her responsibilities when Zohran Mamdani takes office as NYC mayor in January

Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race

Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race
The billionaire activist is seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run in 2026 due to term limits

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported
At least five people have sustained injuries after the ferry was grounded in a shocking accident near Jangsan Island

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning
Travellers have been alerted to the risk of methanol poisoning in new countries, as the list expands

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces backlash from China over Taiwan comments

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince
Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr demands apology and compensation from Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics