Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for technical infringements.
After the race, officials checked their cars and found that skid blocks, a part underneath a car, were worn down more than the regulations allow.
The issue was handed over to the race stewards for review and after examining the violation, they decided to remove both the drivers from the official results.
This disqualification means that their results will no longer count, even though Norris had originally finished in the second place while his team-mate Piastri finished fourth.
Formula 1 rules require each car to have skid block of a certain thickness so the car cannot run too close to the ground.
Cars that sit lower on the track usually go faster so the rule exists to keep things fair and safe.
McLaren said in a statement, noting, "We are investigating the reasons for this behaviour of the car, including the effect of accidental damage sustained by both cars, which we found after the race, and that led to an increase of movement of the floor," as per BBC Sports.
It added, "As [governing body] the FIA noted, the breach was unintentional, there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations, and mitigating circumstances also existed."
Max Verstappen has benefited significantly from the disqualifications in the 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings.
He is tied with Piastri at 366 points while Norris still leading with 390 points which puts him 24 points ahead of Verstappen and Paistri.
A similar situation happened earlier in the season when Ferrari’s driver Lewis Hamilton was also disqualified after the Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.