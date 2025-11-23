Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career

Chris Paul, the LA Clippers guard is set to end his illustrious NBA career this season.
After 21 seasons in the league, this season was expected that this would be Paul's final NBA season.
On Saturday, November 22, he posted on social media expressing gratitude and excitement for his final season, stating, "What a ride...Still so much left...GRATEFUL for this last one!!"
Paul, known as "the Point God," is currently the NBA’s leader among active players in both assists and steals, and ranks second in NBA history in both categories behind John Stockton.
He has led the league in assists five times, in steals six times and averaged at least 10 assists per game in seven seasons.
Drafted fourth overall by New Orleans in 2005 from Wake Forest, he has career averages of 16.9 points and 9.2 assists per game.
Regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, he won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, an NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award two Olympic gold medals.
Paul and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach both 20,000 points and 10,000 assists.
He spent six years with the Hornets before a famously voided trade to the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately landed CP3 with the Clippers.
Paul also served as the president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021.