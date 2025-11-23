Sports

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz

Spain upsets Germany in Davis Cup Semifinals to secure final spot for first time in six years

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz
Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz

Spain reached the Davis Cup final thanks to doubles pair Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez, who defeated Germany’s Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Saturday for a 2-1 win in their semifinal.

Alexander Zverev had kept the Germans’ hopes alive with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Jaume Munar after Pablo Carreño Busta got Spain off to a winning start against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Carreño Busta saved five consecutive set points in the tiebreaker before beating the German veteran 6-4, 7-6 (6).

But Granollers and Martínez shocked Pütz and Krawietz by dealing them just their second Davis Cup loss.

Carreno Busta, “I was playing probably my best tennis at the end of the second set. In a tiebreak we’re 6-1 down, of course you are not thinking of winning but just try to be focused on every point. Don’t think of the score. I know that it’s easy to say and tough to do it but, well, sometimes if you believe you can do so, I think was the key.”

“For me, to be here on the Spanish team, playing this competition is probably a dream. Because a few months ago it was dead — I had my injury on elbow, suffering a lot. I didn’t know if I could play game tennis. So for me to be here again — this is a dream and I am enjoying every moment,” he added.

It sent the Spanish team, which was without injured No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, back into the final for the first time in six years.

Spain will face two-time defending champion Italy, which defeated Belgium on Friday.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'
The British Geological Survey (BGS) detected ground vibrations similar to a very minor earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo defended by sisters after fans backlash over Trump dinner

Cristiano Ronaldo defended by sisters after fans backlash over Trump dinner
Ronaldo's first public visit to the US since 2016 has sparked a wave of discussions and criticism online

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua share praise ahead of face-off Miami

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua share praise ahead of face-off Miami
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are all set to clash in Miami ring next month

Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying

Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying
Norris snatches pole in treacherous Las Vegas conditions as Oscar Piastri finishes fifth

Travis Kelce opens up about decision on future with Chiefs, reveals timeline

Travis Kelce opens up about decision on future with Chiefs, reveals timeline
Travis Kelce puts Chiefs first, decides to make retirement decision after 2025 season

Davis Cup Finals: Berrettini puts Italy on verge of third consecutive title

Davis Cup Finals: Berrettini puts Italy on verge of third consecutive title
Italy is aiming to win three Davis Cup titles in a row for the first time in 53 years

Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails

Premier League replaces PSR with SCR as salary cap proposal fails
The Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will be replaced by a new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system next season

Cole Palmer suffers fresh blow after home accident

Cole Palmer suffers fresh blow after home accident
Cole Palmer managed just four appearance this season due to ongoing fitness issues

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12

Fernando Bale, Australian retired racing greyhound dies at 12
The legendary racing greyhound, whose offspring have won almost 55,000 races, was put down on Friday

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident

Manhole cover halts Las Vegas Grand Prix in shocking track incident
The Las Vegas practice, headed by Lando Norris, was suspended after a manhole cover came loose

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama

Carlos Sainz gives telling response to Ferrari drama
Ferrari has been making headlines after John Elkann commented on drivers needing to focus more on driving

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium

Birmingham City unveils massive 62,000-seat Powerhouse Stadium
Birmingham City Powerhouse is meant to symbolize excellence for the city