Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP

Even after charging 19th to 10th under the lights in Las Vegas, Lewis Hamilton has labelled his debut campaign as a Ferrari driver as his “worst season ever” in Formula 1.
According to Planet F1, Hamilton set an unwanted record in Las Vegas in Friday’s qualifying when the Briton finished slowest of all to mark his first-ever P20 based on pace and not a reliability glitch.
He lined up 19th after Red Bull started Yuki Tsunoda from the pit lane after making changes to his RB21, with Hamilton starting on the hard Pirellis.
That meant he ran a long first stint, with the Ferrari driver laying down 30 laps before pitting for a new set of medium tyres to take him to the flag.
Racing Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon, Hamilton brought his SF-25 home in 10th place to bag the final point on the night.
The Briton, though, was by no means happy with his nine-place gain.
He told Sky News, “I feel terrible, terrible. It’s been very… it’s been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it just keeps going worse. So yeah.” Asked what he is trying, he replied: “I’m trying everything. Everything, in and out the car.”
Hamilton’s criticism comes on the back of Ferrari president John Elkann calling out the drivers in the wake of a double DNF at the previous race in Brazil.