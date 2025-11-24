Health

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy

Hunter syndrome is a rare inherited disorder that slowly damages both the body and the brain over time

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy
Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy

A medical breakthrough is giving new hope to families worldwide, as a three-year-old boy becomes first ever patient with Hunter syndrome to receive a pioneering gene therapy.

What is Hunter syndrome?

Hunter syndrome is a rare inherited disorder that slowly damages both the body and the brain over time.

In some of the worst cases, patients with the disease typically die before turning 20 and its effects are often referred to as a form of childhood dementia.

Hunter syndrome mostly affects boys and appeared in about one out of every 100,000 male births worldwide.

The child, name Oliver Chu was born with a faulty gene that prevented his body from producing a vital enzyme needed to keep cells healthy, as per BBC.

Doctors in Manchester have made a remarkable world-first attempt to stop the disease by changing Oliver's cells through gene therapy.

Professor Simon Jones, one of the leaders of the trial told the BBC that he has waited two decades to see a child with this condition improve the way Oliver did and "its just so exciting."

Children with condition appear healthy at birth but symptoms usually start around age two.

These can include changes in facial features, stiff limbs and shorter height. This disease can damage many parts of the body including heart, liver, bones and joints and in the most severe cases, it can cause serious mental disability and progressive brain and nervous system decline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal
Cheese lovers have a lower risk of dementia compared to people who don't eat cheese

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season
Here are a few tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Obese patients eligible for shoulder replacement surgery, study

Obese patients eligible for shoulder replacement surgery, study
Obese patients showed a 60% reduced risk of death within a year of surgery than healthy-weight patients

Daily weight-loss pill delivers promising weight loss results

Daily weight-loss pill delivers promising weight loss results
Scientists called it a 'more convenient' and cheaper option due to its easy production, storage and transport

Most commonly prescribed drugs that you must avoid

Most commonly prescribed drugs that you must avoid
Here are a few common medications that people must should review with their general practitioners

Are digital health tools safe for children's health?

Are digital health tools safe for children's health?
Researchers stated that mobile apps had the strongest impact on kids diet and weight

Top healthcare innovations of 2025 to transform medical industry

Top healthcare innovations of 2025 to transform medical industry
Here are a few medical marvels of 2025 that offer enhanced patient outcomes

Light Smoking may pose serious impact on heart health

Light Smoking may pose serious impact on heart health
Results indicated that current smokers suffered from double the risk of dying from any cause compared to never smokers

Maximum people unaware of their genetic risk for high cholesterol, study

Maximum people unaware of their genetic risk for high cholesterol, study
Research revealed nearly 1 in 5 had already developed cardiac disease associated with hardened arteries, atherosclerosis

CDC updates website, addresses autism link not fully ruled out

CDC updates website, addresses autism link not fully ruled out
The significant update comes from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his history of vaccine skepticism

Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes
Study revealed individuals with type 2 diabetes were at a significantly higher risk of developing hearing loss

Lung cancer awareness month: Doctors urge early screening to save lives

Lung cancer awareness month: Doctors urge early screening to save lives
Lifestyle and environmental factors influence lung cancer risk that includes smoking, family history, and more