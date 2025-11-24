Health

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal

Cheese lovers have a lower risk of dementia compared to people who don't eat cheese

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Researchers found that regular cheese eaters were 24% less likely to develop the condition over three years compared with non-cheese eaters.

According to Euro News, eating cheese at least once a week might do more than satisfy your dairy cravings - it could also be linked to a lower risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study from Japan.

Researchers analysed data from around 8,000 adults aged 65 and over, comparing people who regularly ate cheese with those who rarely or never did. Their goal was to see how cheese consumption might influence cognitive health in older adults.

The results, published in the journal Nutrients, suggest that regular cheese eaters were 24 per cent less likely to develop dementia over a three-year period compared with non-cheese eaters.

By the end of the study, 3.4 per cent of cheese consumers had been diagnosed with dementia, compared with 4.45 per cent of those who did not eat cheese.

While the overall difference is small - just 1.06 per cent - it represents roughly 10 fewer cases of dementia per 1,000 participants.

The study used statistical matching to account for factors such as age, sex, health status, and socioeconomic background.

