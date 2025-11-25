World

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

Sir Terence English carried out the first successful heart transplant in the UK

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93
Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

A pioneering surgeon, Sir Terence English who carried out the first successful human heart transplant in the UK has died at the age of 93.

The groundbreaking surgery which paved the way for future transplants was performed on 52-year-old Keith Castle at Papworth Hospital in 1979.

Sir Terence passed away on Sunday at his home in Iffley, Oxford, six days after suffering a stroke, according to his family.

One of Sir Terence's daughters, Mary, said in a statement released by Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, that she and her three siblings were "immensely proud of what dad did."

Sir Terence performed his first heart transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital in January 1979 but the patient did not survive.

Seven months after his first unsuccessful attempt, Sir Terrence had another opportunity to perform a heart transplant.

Keith Castle, a recipient of the first successful heart transplant
Keith Castle, a recipient of the first successful heart transplant

His patient, Keith had a serious health issues that made him a risky transplant candidate but despite this, he survived the heart transplant and lived for five years.

In 1984, Sir Terence performed Europe's first heart-lung combined transplant alongside Professor John Wallwork.

In 1991, Sir Terence was awarded a knighthood in recognization of his significant contributions to surgery and medicine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze
About 150 firefighters are tackling a fire which has broken out at a warehouse in west London

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'
US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family

12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family
Thanksgiving is a special holiday celebrated mainly in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and Liberia

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea

Ethiopian volcano eruption after 12,000-year: Ash clouds drift across Red Sea
Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts, sending ash plumes towards Yemen and Oman

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit
Xi Jinping to host Donald Trump in April on US president's first visit to China

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon
San Jose shipwreck is located about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) underwater in the Caribbean

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal
Former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt and businessman Lord Evans of Watford face suspensions of four and five months respectively

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states
A series of winter storms could hit parts of the northern United States this week

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening
Former UK PM David Cameron reveals prostate cancer battle as he urges men to get tested