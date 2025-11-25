Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

A pioneering surgeon, Sir Terence English who carried out the first successful human heart transplant in the UK has died at the age of 93.
The groundbreaking surgery which paved the way for future transplants was performed on 52-year-old Keith Castle at Papworth Hospital in 1979.
Sir Terence passed away on Sunday at his home in Iffley, Oxford, six days after suffering a stroke, according to his family.
One of Sir Terence's daughters, Mary, said in a statement released by Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, that she and her three siblings were "immensely proud of what dad did."
Sir Terence performed his first heart transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital in January 1979 but the patient did not survive.
Seven months after his first unsuccessful attempt, Sir Terrence had another opportunity to perform a heart transplant.
His patient, Keith had a serious health issues that made him a risky transplant candidate but despite this, he survived the heart transplant and lived for five years.
In 1984, Sir Terence performed Europe's first heart-lung combined transplant alongside Professor John Wallwork.
In 1991, Sir Terence was awarded a knighthood in recognization of his significant contributions to surgery and medicine.