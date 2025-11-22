Sci-Tech

X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles

X aims to minimise bot activity and inauthentic engagement with the recently launched feature

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles
X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles

X (Formerly Twitter) has launched a new “About this account” feature that shows essential information regarding user profiles, including the account’s location, actual join date, how the X app was installed, and more.

With this significant update, X aims to minimise bot activity and inauthentic engagement, a challenge that has become extremely complex in the evolving era of AI.

Initially X previewed the feature in October, when head of product Nikita Bier stated that the Elon-Musk owned platform would test displaying information on his profile.

These details provide a better idea to the users regarding the authenticity of the account.

Recently, users have noticed the feature appearing on their own profiles. To view the information, users can click the “Joined” date on their profile, which launches a page showing all the details such as location, username change history, join date, and source of installation.

X is offering users control over how location is displayed. They can select to show their country and only their broader region.

It is pertinent to mention that the option is currently accessible in the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement

SpaceX’s upgraded Starship blasts during testing phase

SpaceX’s upgraded Starship blasts during testing phase
SpaceX stated the incident occurred during 'gas system pressure testing' and confirmed no injuries

Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness record after completing 106 km walk

Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness record after completing 106 km walk
The robot completed the route while remaining fully operational, thanks to Agibot’s rapid hot-swap battery system

OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide

OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide
ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can now access the group chats feature

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage
The PlayStation Store outage comes at an unfortunate time as the holiday season approaches

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users
The Comet browser is particularly designed to streamline how people browse and read information online

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature
The latest feature can be used to share the recent updates in your life, and serve as a conversation starter

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history
Grok AI is not hiding its favouritism towards its owner, Elon Musk, after crowning him an exemplary individual

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool
Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the Nano Banana Pro in Search’s AI Mode

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health
TikTok aims to make wellness practices interactive while balancing their digital life with new update

Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team

Spotify purchases music database WhoSampled with its team
Both the companies also collaborated in 2016, enabling WhoSampled users to connect their Spotify playlists to the app

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice

AI-powered plushie recalled after offering shocking 18+ advice
Researchers have shared that the toy could delve into details about explicit topics at just a mere mention

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless

ChatGPT introduces new tool to make Target shopping seamless
OpenAI's chatbot is set to help users with iteam selection and checkout from Target