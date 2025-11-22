X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles

X (Formerly Twitter) has launched a new “About this account” feature that shows essential information regarding user profiles, including the account’s location, actual join date, how the X app was installed, and more.
With this significant update, X aims to minimise bot activity and inauthentic engagement, a challenge that has become extremely complex in the evolving era of AI.
Initially X previewed the feature in October, when head of product Nikita Bier stated that the Elon-Musk owned platform would test displaying information on his profile.
These details provide a better idea to the users regarding the authenticity of the account.
Recently, users have noticed the feature appearing on their own profiles. To view the information, users can click the “Joined” date on their profile, which launches a page showing all the details such as location, username change history, join date, and source of installation.
X is offering users control over how location is displayed. They can select to show their country and only their broader region.
It is pertinent to mention that the option is currently accessible in the US.