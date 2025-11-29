Top Royal moments of 2025: Kate’s comeback, Harry & Charles meeting, Andrew setbacks

As 2025 draws to a close, the British royal family has weathered a turbulent year, marked by back-to-back controversies that kept the public and media riveted at every twist and turn.
Alongside the scandals, the monarchy also showcased moments of glamour, grace, and heartfelt engagement, capturing widespread attention.
It was a year defined by the delicate balance of royal duty, relentless media scrutiny, and enduring public fascination.
Here’s a roundup of the major moments from the British royal family that dominated headlines in 2025.
Major Moments of British Royal Family in 2025:
Princess Kate return to royal duties as she was in remission:
Princess Kate announced her cancer was in remission in January 2025 and has since gradually returned to public duties.
However, her schedule is carefully managed, and she is focusing on her health while still being dedicated to her royal commitments after her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Prince Harry’s high-profile BBC interview
In May 2025, Prince Harry gave a candid BBC interview following a legal setback over his UK security, expressing a desire for reconciliation with the royal family.
He also claimed the King "won't speak to me because of this security stuff" and mentioned his father's health, stating, "I don't know how much longer my father has".
Andrew and Sarah Ferguson stripped of royal titles:
In November 2025, King Charles III formally stripped his brother of all his royal titles and honors.
Andrew is no longer a prince or known as "His Royal Highness" (HRH) and is now referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
King Charles made a decision after a mounting pressure and public scrutiny over Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.
Royal Family expansion:
In 2025, the British Royal Family welcomed Athena Elizabeth Rose, the second daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who was born on January 22, 2025.
Prince Harry and King Charles meeting:
The most significant moment of 2025 was when Prince Harry and King Charles III met in person in London in September 2025 for the first time in 19 months.
The meeting took place privately for about 50 to 55 minutes at Clarence House, the King's London residence.
Both the Palace and the Duke of Sussex's team confirmed the private tea had occurred but offered no further comment on the specifics of the conversation, to maintain privacy
Prince George turns heads with historic outing:
In November 2025, Prince George made his first public appearance at a Remembrance event by attending the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8, 2025.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry renew Netflix deal:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a renewed multi-year "first-look" deal with Netflix, announced in August 2025.
The new deal is less formal than their previous one, but it dismisses speculation that the Sussexes are cutting ties with Netflix.
After the deal was renewed, With Love, Meghan (Season 2), With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, Meet Me at the Lake, Masaka Kids are in the pipeline.
Prince William shared views for change in Monarchy:
Prince William mentioned his desire to modernize the British monarchy when he eventually becomes King, stating that "change is on my agenda - change for good".
Speaking with actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller, which aired in October 2025, Prince William outlined his vision for modernising the monarchy for the 21st century.
Duchess of Kent death:
Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who was a member of the British royal family and wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, died on September 4, 2025, at the age of 92.
She was famous for her lifelong passion for music, her work as a primary school teacher.