Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six

At least one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University Saturday night, during the historically Black university’s Homecoming weekend, according to officials.
A total of seven people were hit with gunfire outside the school’s International Cultural Center, authorities told reporters at news conference early Sunday.
“We’re devastated to announce tonight that one person has died, six other people have been struck by gunfire,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at the conference, without detailing the conditions of the injured.
One person who was carrying a gun has been detained, the district attorney said, noting investigators are still piecing together information.
“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened,” he said.
Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating, the district attorney’s office said in a statement, asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact the FBI.
At least three people with gunshot wounds were taken to Christiana Hospital in nearby Wilmington, Delaware, and another was taken to ChristianaCare in Newark, Delaware, Jay Moore of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office told CNN earlier.
The situation remains “very active,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday night, declining to provide further details.