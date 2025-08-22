Home / World

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies

President Donald Trump places immigration restrictions at the core of his policies by introducing several measures

The US government is constantly monitoring the records of over 55 million visa holders to ensure they are following the rules of their visa.

This moves comes as President Donald Trump places immigration restrictions at the core of his policies by introducing several measures such as deportations, travel bans on certain countires and the cancellation of thousands of student visas.

Visas will be revoked if there are indications of "overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation", an official said, as per BBC.

As part of the wide-ranging review, people who want to study or visit the US will have their social media accounts checked and officials will look for "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States."

US State Department offices are also directed to identify people who either promote, help or support foreign terrorists groups or threats to national security as well as those who commit illegal harassment or violence targeting Jewish people.

Matthew Tragesser, a spokesperson from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said that the immigration service was committed to "implementing policies" that "root out anti-Americanism."

The latest announcement came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement in which he announced that the US has decided to temporarily stop giving work visas to truck drivers.

