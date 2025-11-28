World

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging
Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Coca-Cola is reviving one of its nostalgic and iconic flavour, Diet Cherry Coke.

The drink was first launched in 1985 and rebranded in 2006 as "Diet Coke Feisty Cherry" but was later discontinued.

It returned in 2018 but discontinued once again then in June, the company brought back the flavour in a vintage-styled packaging which was only available for a shorter time.

Now the flavour is finally returning permanently in early 2026.

This news was shared by Snackolator, a food review page, through a post on Instagram earlier this week.

“At the NACS show I spoke with a Coca-Cola representative and they confirmed this is a ‘sustain’ item which means it is intended to stick around (not a ‘limited’ flavor) so hopefully it sells well enough to stay FOREVER this time,” the post reads.

Diet Coke Cherry will be sold in 20-ounce bottles and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Besides this, the packaging will have the classic Diet Coke design but with a magenta cherry image.

However, the exact date hasn't announced yet and it is expected to be available in stores across the country.

Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market.

In February, the company introduced Simply Pop, a probiotic soda offered in five flavours including strawberry, pineapple mango, lime, fruit punch and citrus punch.

Fans' reaction to the launch:

One user wrote, "Dreams do come true," while another quipped, "I commented on every post begging for this. Thank you Diet Coke! I'll never give up on you."

The third user wrote, "My prayers have been answered."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists
The Louvre Museum is set to hike the ticket price next year, which will be used for the renovation of the world-famous tourist spot

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128
At least 128 killed and 79 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in Hong Kong

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting
Two National Guard members were shot during the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission on Wednesday

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos
Sri Lanka has been hit with one of its worst weather-related disasters, as landslides and floods wreak havoc

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?
The Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip
Pope Leo XIV to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara during his first overseas visit

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting
Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal