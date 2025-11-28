Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Coca-Cola is reviving one of its nostalgic and iconic flavour, Diet Cherry Coke.
The drink was first launched in 1985 and rebranded in 2006 as "Diet Coke Feisty Cherry" but was later discontinued.
It returned in 2018 but discontinued once again then in June, the company brought back the flavour in a vintage-styled packaging which was only available for a shorter time.
Now the flavour is finally returning permanently in early 2026.
This news was shared by Snackolator, a food review page, through a post on Instagram earlier this week.
“At the NACS show I spoke with a Coca-Cola representative and they confirmed this is a ‘sustain’ item which means it is intended to stick around (not a ‘limited’ flavor) so hopefully it sells well enough to stay FOREVER this time,” the post reads.
Diet Coke Cherry will be sold in 20-ounce bottles and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.
Besides this, the packaging will have the classic Diet Coke design but with a magenta cherry image.
However, the exact date hasn't announced yet and it is expected to be available in stores across the country.
Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market.
In February, the company introduced Simply Pop, a probiotic soda offered in five flavours including strawberry, pineapple mango, lime, fruit punch and citrus punch.
Fans' reaction to the launch:
One user wrote, "Dreams do come true," while another quipped, "I commented on every post begging for this. Thank you Diet Coke! I'll never give up on you."
The third user wrote, "My prayers have been answered."