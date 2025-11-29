King Charles, Queen Camilla release emotional message after sudden setback

King Charles and Queen Camilla released an emotional message, addressing a shocking setback that has deeply affected the royal family.
The Royal Family took to Instagram to share a touching message of condolence from the British Monarch to the people of Hong Kong after the devastating fire in Tai Po.
“My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the devastating fire in Tai Po and feel deeply for the people of Hong Kong at such a tragic time. Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are now living with shock and uncertainty,” the statement began.
King Charles and Queen Camilla said that they had heard of the extraordinary courage of the emergency services and the determined spirit of the many community members who had come to their neighbours’ aid.
The message further noted, “In the face of such appalling tragedy, strength can be found in supporting one another, and we see that same bravery in Hong Kong at this most heartbreaking of times.”
King Charles also extended “profound sympathy” to affectees, adding, “The families and loved ones of those whose precious lives have been lost, and the people of Hong Kong, will remain in our prayers and in our hearts.”
It concluded with the sign-off “Charles R.”
To note, on November 26, a fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, resulting in at least 128 deaths and numerous injuries.