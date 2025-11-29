Princess Kate shows off interior design skills at new 'forever home'

Kate Middleton is bringing her eye for design to her new “forever home,” showcasing her interior decorating skills in the royal family’s last residence.
The couple and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—moved into their “forever” home at Forest Lodge in Windsor last month, settling in ahead of schedule while the kids were on fall half-term break.
The Princess of Wales, who has helped decorate the couple’s previous royal homes, has likely been planning Forest Lodge for months.
According to the Daily Mail, the eight-bedroom residence gives her the freedom to design and fully showcase her “contemporary classic” style.
In September, Princess Kate visited Cuxton-based Marina Mills, known for furnishing Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.
It is reported that the Forest Lodge is set to feature a massive antique dining table seating 24, perfect for family gatherings for years to come.
Princess Kate’s experience in royal residences, combined with her University of St. Andrews art history degree, has helped her develop a keen sense of interior design.
To note, Kate and William’s relocation plans were first announced in August, with a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirming that "The Wales family will move house later this year."