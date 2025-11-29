Queen Camilla shatters Sarah Ferguson’s last hope with ‘unbelievable betrayal’

Sarah Ferguson hopes dashed as Queen Camilla turned her back during ongoing crisis.
The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was hit with major setback in October, after an old apology email to the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein went viral.
In her email to Epstein, Sarah called the controversial financier a "supreme friend", which sparked immense backlash resulting in Fergie's removal as the patron of UK's six major charities.
Amid the chaos in her life, Sarah largely relied on Her Majesty to come forward in her support, given the history they shared as close confidante.
However, the Queen not only distanced herself from Andrew's ex-wife and her friend, but also ghosted her completely.
Now inside sources are claiming that Sarah has taken this as a form of "betrayal" from King Charles' wife.
"Sarah seems convinced that Camilla can intervene, or at the very least step out with her and show some solidarity," the insider told Heat magazine.
They continued, "She says she expected that, after all they’ve been through together, Camilla would be there for her."
"But she’s vanished, she hasn’t even offered a shoulder for Sarah to cry on and Sarah is taking that very hard, she says it’s the most unbelievable betrayal," added the source.
This comes days after Andrew lost all his royal titles and ordered evict the Royal Lodge where he has been living with Sarah since 2003.
While Andrew is set to be moved to a royal estate in Sandringham, Sarah is asked to make her own residential arrangements.