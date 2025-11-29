‘Angry’ Sarah Ferguson plots ‘revenge’ after Queen Camilla's brutal snub 

Sarah Ferguson is believed to be reeling with a close friend's "betrayal" in difficult times.
The former Duchess of York - who lost her Royal title, residence and status after falling from grace is said to be very "hurt" by a senior royal - she once considered a friend.
Fergie has been seething over how Queen Camilla has completely "vanished" from her life amid the ongoing investigation into Sarah and Andrew's ties with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
As per the inside sources, the children's author - who holds very "terrible secrets" of Camilla is only taking her time to process Her Majesty's "betrayal" before striking back.
"She says she stood by Camilla through the darkest years and now that she needs a bit of loyalty back, all she gets is silence," an insider told Heat magazine.
They continued, "She says Camilla was like a sister and now that she’s in need she’s just blanked her, she’s very hurt. She’s been pushed into a corner and that is making her very dangerous."
"She has a lot of pride and right now she’s feeling seriously snubbed, of course she’s angry and will want some revenge to feel better about all this," added the source.
The tipster further alarmed that Sarah "is a ticking time bomb because the angrier she gets the more likely she is to go through with her threats to take everyone down with her."
This news came after Sarah Ferguson was reportedly offered a six-figure sum for a scathing tell-all interview about Royal Family.