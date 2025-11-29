Royal

Princess Lilibet sparks Meghan Markle comparison after Thanksgiving outing

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Our Big Kitchen LA ahead of Thanksgiving

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Princess Lilibet's influence at the age of four shocks royal fans after her volunteering outing to a community kitchen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, alongside their children Prince Archie and Lilibet and their organisation Archewell Foundation, visited Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to prepare meals for people experiencing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.

Following the event, clicks of their kids were shared on the foundation site, where their faces remained hidden due to privacy concerns. 

The LA outing saw Lilibet in a festive red tartan dress with a black bow and ruffled short sleeves.

Since the pictures were posted, the dress, from the brand Hope & Henry, has been sold out, just like mum Meghan, who has previously spoken about brands receiving a sales boost after she is spotted in them.

Earlier this week, Meghan shared a video on her Instagram Stories from the day at Our Big Kitchen, where the royals, as part of the Archewell Foundation initiative, helped bake cookies, slice vegetables and package meals for people in Los Angeles experiencing food insecurity.

