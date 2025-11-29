Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?

Buckingham Palace is urging Kate Middleton and Prince William for a state visit to the US alongside King Charles.
The 77-year-old monarch is set to join President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in US' 250th Independence Day celebration next year.
Now, as per insiders close to the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple is considering a joint trip to States to be a part of the historic celebrations.
"Charles is expected to lead, but the Palace wants William and Kate to be involved," the source told Closer magazine.
They continued, "The visit will be a chance for them to subtly reclaim the spotlight from Harry and Meghan on American soil with grace, duty and real star power."
"For the Waleses, the constant one-upmanship is exhausting, so the US trip is their way of reclaiming the upper hand once and for all," added the source.
Meanwhile, "Palace is working to make sure he and Meghan don't steal the limelight’ during Kate and William's US trip."
According to the insiders, President Trump - who is set to commission a brand-new $300million (£228m) ballroom at the White has personally requested the future king and Queen to attend the ceremony.
However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Kate Middleton and Prince William will accompany King Charles to the US.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the White House for Independence Day celebrations.