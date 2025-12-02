Queen Camilla honours equerry Oliver Plunket as he resigns from his role

Queen Camilla has bid farewell to her loyal royal aide.
On Monday, December 1, PEOPLE reported that the UK’s Queen Consort’s right-hand man, Major Oliver “Ollie” Plunket has stepped down from his role as her equerry after serving Her Majesty for three years.
According to an entry in The Court Circular over the weekend, it was revealed that Ollie met King Charles and his wife at Sandringham Estate to submit his resignation as equerry to the Queen.
As he stepped down from his position, the 77-year-old monarch honoured Oliver for his service by presenting him a prestigious royal award, Member of the Royal Victorian Order.
"Major Oliver Plunket was received by The King and Queen this morning upon relinquishing his appointment as Equerry to Her Majesty when His Majesty invested him with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order," stated the circular.
Later on, Queen Camilla – who marked her presence at an awards dinner to celebrate The Rifles – gave a heartfelt speech ahead of the dinner in which she announced the news herself.
Her Majesty, the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles, thanked Oliver Plunket for his extraordinary service, saying, "I would like to say a huge thank you to Major Ollie Plunket, who has been my staunch equerry for the past three years. He has excelled in everything he has done for me."
Notably, Major Oliver Plunket, who is well-liked by royal fans, will be succeeded by Major Rob Treasure.