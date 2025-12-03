Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more

Google has introduced Android 16 with a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-centric features, beginning on Pixel devices.
With the transition to more frequent updates instead of a single annual launch, Android 16 brings AI notification summaries that summarises long messages and group chats.
A new Notification Organiser will automatically group and silence low-priority notifications.
Customisation diversifies with custom icon shapes, icons, and other options that automatically apply dark mode to light apps.
The recently launched Parental Controls section in Settings allows parents to set screen-time limits, and manage the app usage.
Multiple features will be released across Android more broadly. A beta Call Reason feature that enables callers to mark calls as “urgent,” while Expressive Captions display emotional context such as “[sad]” or “[joyful]” on videos and social posts.
Moreover, users will receive alerts when unknown numbers add them to group chats, simplifying it for users to leave or block them.
Chrome now supports Persistent Pinned Tabs on mobile, and Circle to Search can assess suspicious messages with an AI-generated scam assessment.
The company has also introduced several accessibility updates, including richer descriptions in Guided Frame, hands-free activation of Voice Access, and more to offer a streamlined user experience.