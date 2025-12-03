Sci-Tech

Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more

The Alphabet-owned Google introduces several accessibility updates, including richer descriptions in Guided Frame

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more
Android 16 brings new AI notification summaries, and more

Google has introduced Android 16 with a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-centric features, beginning on Pixel devices.

With the transition to more frequent updates instead of a single annual launch, Android 16 brings AI notification summaries that summarises long messages and group chats.

A new Notification Organiser will automatically group and silence low-priority notifications.

Customisation diversifies with custom icon shapes, icons, and other options that automatically apply dark mode to light apps.

The recently launched Parental Controls section in Settings allows parents to set screen-time limits, and manage the app usage.

Multiple features will be released across Android more broadly. A beta Call Reason feature that enables callers to mark calls as “urgent,” while Expressive Captions display emotional context such as “[sad]” or “[joyful]” on videos and social posts.

Moreover, users will receive alerts when unknown numbers add them to group chats, simplifying it for users to leave or block them.

Chrome now supports Persistent Pinned Tabs on mobile, and Circle to Search can assess suspicious messages with an AI-generated scam assessment.

The company has also introduced several accessibility updates, including richer descriptions in Guided Frame, hands-free activation of Voice Access, and more to offer a streamlined user experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features

Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features
The iPhone17e will reportedly gain the Dynamic Island and Apple’s A19 chip

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets
NASA to send mini telescope Pandora in space with a big mission to find alien life

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more
The updates were revealed at AWS re:Invent, aiming to push the boundaries towards excellence

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos
YouTube also introduced trend charts emphasising the top topics, creators, podcasts, and songs in the US for 2025

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?
Apple Music Replay 2025 released as a weekly update in 2019 ahead of shifting to a yearly recap format in 2022

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving
Alpamayo-R1 is the first model of its kind primarily focused on self-driving systems

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries
Artificial intelligence expected to boom and become $126 billion market by 2025

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone
Samsung unveils its first multi-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at Samsung Gangnam in South Korea

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation
Runway's Gen-4.5, nicknamed "David," dethrones AI giants like Google and OpenAI in text-to-video benchmarks

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration
Nvidia has so far spent huge sums in AI-related firm including OpenAI

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones
ByteDance rolls out AI voice assistant for Chinese smartphones, starting with ZTE Nubia M153

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing
Google and Amazon develop multicloud networking service amid growing demand of reliable connectivity