Apple iPhone 17e to launch with top-notch features

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple will reportedly release an iPhone 17e with slimmer display bezels, using the similar iPhone 14–based OLED panel found in the 16e.

BOE, a Chinese display manufacturer, is likely to supply most of the panels again, with Samsung Display and LG Display providing the remainder.

It is important to note that the report does not claim the 17e will adopt the Dynamic Island, despite previous rumors.

Taking to Weibo, a credible analyst Digital Chat Station suggested the iPhone17e would gain the Dynamic Island and Apple’s A19 chip.

Currently, the iPhone 16e uses a notch similar to the iPhone 13 and 14 that is equipped with the A18 chip.

Slimmer bezels are now considered more plausible as compared to the complex Dynamic Island change, since the Cupertino-based tech giant can minimise bezel thickness by adjusting the frame without changing the reused display panel.

Dynamic Island would need redesigned sensors, a new TrueDepth layout, and updated masking that conflicts with Apple’s cost-saving strategy for the “e” line.

Furthermore, the report suggested that the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch, 60Hz OLED display, offering a vivid and immersive visual experience.

iPhone 17e release date 

Several analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman, and The Elec expect the iPhone 17e to release early next year.

