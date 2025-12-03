Sci-Tech

Spotify Wrapped 2025 officially released: Top artists, new features

Spotify Wrapped 2025 brings comprehensive suite of advanced features, providing deeper insights and more interactivity

The long-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2025 has officially launched after months of anticipation.

It's launch marks the biggest reimagining of the experience since its debut.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 new features 

Spotify Wrapped 2025 brings a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features, providing deeper insights and more interactivity.

The biggest addition is Wrapped Party, a live multiplayer experience where nearly nine friends can compare listening stats and get dynamic group awards such as “most obsessed fan” or “early bird.”

Unlike simple social comparisons, each session creates unique data stories.

Your Top Songs Playlist now shows play counts, while other new features include a highly-engaging Top Song Quiz, Listening Age, and Wrapped Clubs that assign users to one of several listening-style groups such as “Soft Hearts Club” or “Full Charge Crew,” along with a personalized role like leader, scout, or archivist.

With Listening Age, users can assess the release years of their most-played tracks to compare their listening choice to others in similar age groups.

Users can check their top songs, artists, genres, and—for the first time—top albums, along with stats for podcasts and audiobooks.

Who topped the charts in Spotify Wrapped 2025?

The most-streamed global artist of the year was Bad Bunny.

The top album that received immense recognition was Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Meanwhile, in the US, Taylor Swift led streaming for the year.

On the podcast side, Joe Rogan remained the top-streamed podcaster globally.


