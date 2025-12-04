Sci-Tech

Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings

Here's how to watch the final supermoon of the year, global timings, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Supermoon 2025 to occur tonight: Check global timings

The final supermoon of the year — a stunning celestial event — is set to captivate viewers tonight, offering a spectacular opportunity to observe the December Cold Moon.

Tonight, December 4, 2025, the full moon will be the first of winter, rising during the darkest and coldest period of the year, receiving its “Cold Moon” nickname.

What is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, called perigee.

According to the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, the Moon will appear nearly 7.9%% larger and 15% brighter.

Supermoon timings in the United Kingdom?

  • Moonrise timings: 16:00 GMT
  • Peak: 18:14 GMT

Supermoon timings in the United States?

Eastern US:

  • Moonrise timings: 17:30 EST
  • Peak: 18:14 EST

Western US:

  • Moonrise timings: 19:00 PST
  • Peak: 18:14 PST

Supermoon timings in Europe?

  • Moonrise timings: Between 23:00 – 00:00 CET
  • Peak: 18:14 UTC

Supermoon timings in India?

  • Moonrise timings: 23:45 IST
  • Peak: 23:44 IST

Supermoon timings in Pakistan?

  • Moonrise timings: 22:45 PKT
  • Peak: 23:14 PKT

How to watch supermoon 20-25 tonight?

Viewers are required to hold the binoculars and look near the horizon for a large, orange Moon.

