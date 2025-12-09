Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Blake Lively makes glam appearence after new twist in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Blake Lively glamorous appearance came after Justin Baldoni had made a shocking admission

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Blake Lively makes glam appearence after new twist in Justin Baldonis lawsuit
Blake Lively makes glam appearence after new twist in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Blake Lively made a glamorous appearance, stepping out just as a new twist emerged in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl star made a stylish entrance at the Blake Brown and Stoney Clover Lane event.

Posing for the cameras, Lively dazzled in an elegant cream tweed ensemble, styled with a structured long-sleeve jacket and a feather-trimmed midi skirt that lent the look a touch of playful glamour.

She completed the sophisticated look with nude heels, soft waves cascading over one shoulder, and understated makeup that highlighted her natural glow.

You Might Like:

Notably, her glamorous appearance came after Justin Baldoni had made a shocking admission, which could pave the way for his defeat in Blake Lively lawsuit.

The It Ends With Us star revealed he had a conversation with Lively about his circumcision during her pregnancy with their son Olin.

Baldoni admitted in a newly released December 5 deposition that he told his co-star he was circumcised during a 2022 visit to her New York home.

When Lively’s attorney asked whether he had ever shared that detail with her, he replied, “Yes.”

Pressed on whether Lively ever brought up the topic herself, Baldoni clarified, “Directly no.”

Notably, the Green Lantern star sued Justin Baldoni for workplace harassment in May 2024 and Baldoni’s defamation counterclaim was dismissed in October.

Lively’s team wants the harassment case to go to trial, while Baldoni’s lawyers filed for summary judgment in November.

The trial is set for March 2026.

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet serve couple goals at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet serve couple goals at 'Marty Supreme' premiere
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop
Ariana Grande continues winning streak with 2025 Golden Globe major nods

Ariana Grande continues winning streak with 2025 Golden Globe major nods

Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Here's who is leading the categories

Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Here's who is leading the categories
D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures
'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe

'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe
Millie Bobby Brown defends Vecna 2.0 in shocking move

Millie Bobby Brown defends Vecna 2.0 in shocking move
Ethan Hawke gets candid about Robin Williams' struggles during 'Dead Poets Society'

Ethan Hawke gets candid about Robin Williams' struggles during 'Dead Poets Society'

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China
Charles Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen settles lawsuit with his girlfriend

Charles Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen settles lawsuit with his girlfriend

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game