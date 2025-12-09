Blake Lively made a glamorous appearance, stepping out just as a new twist emerged in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
On Monday, the Gossip Girl star made a stylish entrance at the Blake Brown and Stoney Clover Lane event.
Posing for the cameras, Lively dazzled in an elegant cream tweed ensemble, styled with a structured long-sleeve jacket and a feather-trimmed midi skirt that lent the look a touch of playful glamour.
She completed the sophisticated look with nude heels, soft waves cascading over one shoulder, and understated makeup that highlighted her natural glow.
Notably, her glamorous appearance came after Justin Baldoni had made a shocking admission, which could pave the way for his defeat in Blake Lively lawsuit.
The It Ends With Us star revealed he had a conversation with Lively about his circumcision during her pregnancy with their son Olin.
Baldoni admitted in a newly released December 5 deposition that he told his co-star he was circumcised during a 2022 visit to her New York home.
When Lively’s attorney asked whether he had ever shared that detail with her, he replied, “Yes.”
Pressed on whether Lively ever brought up the topic herself, Baldoni clarified, “Directly no.”
Notably, the Green Lantern star sued Justin Baldoni for workplace harassment in May 2024 and Baldoni’s defamation counterclaim was dismissed in October.
Lively’s team wants the harassment case to go to trial, while Baldoni’s lawyers filed for summary judgment in November.
The trial is set for March 2026.