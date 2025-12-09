Entertainment
Taylor Swift close friend showers love on Travis Kelce after cheering him

Lena Dunham showed support for Travis Kelce with a sweet “love you” message after the pair cheered him on together at a recent game.

The 39-year-old Girls creator tipped her hat to the 36-year-old Kansas City tight end on Monday, December 8, after cheering him on with Taylor Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“My first home team (I happen to be a New Yorker who lives in London who roots for Kansas City, so sue me),” Dunham began in an Instagram carousel caption.

Her post skipped the 35-year-old singer but included selfies with producing partner Michael P. Cohen, showing them in Chiefs attire at the Houston Texans matchup.

“If you see me in a new piece of Chiefs merch every day for the next 17 months blame @handler.official and keep moving,” she joked of her wardrobe choices.

“She’s in her sports era,” Dunham continued in a nod to Swift.

The Good Sex director joked that her parents now “have questions” about her new sports obsession, adding, “Love you @killatrav,” tagging the tight end.

Lena Dunham and Michael P. Cohen cheered alongside Swift’s close friend Selena Gomez on Sunday, witnessing the Chiefs’ 20-10 defeat to the Texans.

Dunham and Swift have been friends for years, and in a 2024 Instagram post, the writer shared that she'd seen her friend in concert "over a dozen times," and that "each one [was] more magical than the next."

