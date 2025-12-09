Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance has taken an “exciting” step after their Japan getaway.
Just a few days after the pop star publicly shared her relationship with the Canadian Prime Minister on social media, a source revealed the couple's plans to take things to the next level.
An insider told PEOPLE, "The only reason this turned into something real is because Justin has been so persistent. She wasn't looking to date when they first hung out and she certainly wasn't looking for a boyfriend."
The tipster added, "He's shown her over and over again that he genuinely wants to see her. He's flown all over the world to spend time with her while she toured. She likes spending time with him. She's flattered that he's made such a big effort and she's excited to be dating him."
As per tabloids, their romance came as an "exciting surprise" to Katy because Justin was consistent with his efforts.
The former politician joined the Dark Horse singer in Japan as she concluded Lifetimes Tour.
Last week, Katy accompanied her boyfriend during a visit to former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, place.
The romantic couple started dating earlier this summer.