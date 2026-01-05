Sports
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Manchester United sacked manager Ruben Amorim on Monday, January 5 after 14 months in charge.

The move followed weeks of speculation, especially after Amorim hinted on Friday that his relationship with the club officials had become strained and that he did not expect full backing in the transfer market.

Amorim also criticized the club’s leadership saying he wanted to be a true decision-making manager, not just someone who trains the player and hinted that he would leave when his contract ended in 18 months.

However, the situation escalated quickly and within a day, United confirmed that Amorim was no longer the head coach.

Darren Fletcher is now set to step in as interim manager and will lead the team for Wednesday's Premier League match against Burnley.

In a statement, United confirmed that "the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish."

The club further thanked Amorim, "The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

United hired Amorim in November 2024 after paying Sporting Lisbon a fee to release him from his contract.

During his time as manager, he only won 25 out of 63 matches.

