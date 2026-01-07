Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Ex-NFL Star Matt Kalil files defamation suit against ex-wife over public disclosure of intimate details

  • By Bushra Saleem
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil is reportedly suing his ex-wife, model Haley Kalil, after she publicly discussed intimate details, citing them as being a reason behind the end of their marriage.

As per The New York Post, the 36-year-old former Panther and Viking claimed that Haley’s comments during a livestream in November were “invasive” and destroyed his chance to stay out of the public eye after he retired from the NFL.

Haley’s comments came in a November appearance on Marlon Garcia’s “Mar-Athon” livestream, when she described his private part size as “two Coke cans, maybe even a third,” and explained that it impacted their marriage, which ended in 2022.

Matt alleges that Haley’s comments gave him “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” while adding that his family “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

The lawsuit alleges that because of Haley’s comments, Asmus has been subjected to messages of “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”

Matt is suing Haley for invasion of privacy, claiming his ex-wife revealed “highly intimate and private facts” about him and is requesting a jury trial and damages for an amount that exceeds $75,000.

He claimed in the suit that Haley “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage.”

The 2012 Pro Bowler married Haley in 2015, divorcing seven years later. He remarried in 2024 to his current wife, Keilani Asmus, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son. 

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match

Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit

Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge
Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Popular News

JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'

9 hours ago
'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
10 hours ago
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT
11 hours ago