Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil is reportedly suing his ex-wife, model Haley Kalil, after she publicly discussed intimate details, citing them as being a reason behind the end of their marriage.
As per The New York Post, the 36-year-old former Panther and Viking claimed that Haley’s comments during a livestream in November were “invasive” and destroyed his chance to stay out of the public eye after he retired from the NFL.
Haley’s comments came in a November appearance on Marlon Garcia’s “Mar-Athon” livestream, when she described his private part size as “two Coke cans, maybe even a third,” and explained that it impacted their marriage, which ended in 2022.
Matt alleges that Haley’s comments gave him “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public,” while adding that his family “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”
The lawsuit alleges that because of Haley’s comments, Asmus has been subjected to messages of “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”
Matt is suing Haley for invasion of privacy, claiming his ex-wife revealed “highly intimate and private facts” about him and is requesting a jury trial and damages for an amount that exceeds $75,000.
He claimed in the suit that Haley “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage.”
The 2012 Pro Bowler married Haley in 2015, divorcing seven years later. He remarried in 2024 to his current wife, Keilani Asmus, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.