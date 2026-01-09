Experts warn over rising use of decongestant sprays

A report by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has issued a warning that the public needs improved awareness of the risks associated with overusing nasal decongestant sprays.
Findings from a survey of 309 community pharmacists, published on January 8, 2026, announced that up to two-third (63%) had intervened in cases of suspected overuse, typically by advising alternatives and declining to sell the product.
The RPS stressed to avoid the use of sprays containing xylometazoline or oxymetazoline for over seven consecutive days.
Prolonged use can lead to rhinitis medicamentosa, also known as rebound congestion, where symptoms aggravate and users can get addicted to using it for comfortable breathing.
As per the survey, 59% of pharmacists believe that patients are unaware of the rebound congestion risk, while 74% stated that drug packaging should more clearly underscore the seven-day usage limit.
Chief scientist at the RPS Amira Guirguis stated nasal sprays can offer short-term relief; however, it is likely to aggravate the symptoms.
Olivier Picard, chair of the National Pharmacy Association also raised concerns regarding “We are concerned that when a patient buys medication off the shelf in places, such as a supermarket or a petrol station, they may be unaware of the potential side effects of what they are taking or how to safely take the medicine.
“Pharmacists are experts in medicines and are always the best people to speak to if you have any concerns about a medication you are taking.”