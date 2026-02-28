News
Why you should stop using Aspirin to prevent colon cancer?

Results indicated that Aspirin showed very little to no benefit, at least not in the first five to 15 years of aspirin use

A recent study revealed that consuming aspirin on a daily basis won’t prevent the risks of colon cancer.

In recent years, aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen have been scrutinised as potential ways to protect against the disease.

For the study, scientists assessed 10 randomised controlled trials involving nearly 125,000 participants.

Researchers tried to figure out whether aspirin could prevent colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps in the general population.

Results indicated that Aspirin showed very little to no benefit, at least not in the first five to 15 years of aspirin use.

Some trials hinted towards a protective effect after over a decade; however, researchers say the certainty of that evidence remains very low.

Findings showed possible downsides, including a significantly higher risk of bleeding outside the skull and risks of hemorrhagic stroke.

Even low-dose “baby” aspirin was associated with bleeding complications.

Researchers recommended avoiding starting aspirin for cancer prevention without consulting your doctor.

