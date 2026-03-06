Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour

News
  By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles' office has released a video of Princess Anne from her special engagement.

On Friday, March 6, The Princess Royal visited University College London as part of UCL200 celebrations.

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a reel from UCL's page, featuring King Charles' beloved sister as she met with the students and staff communities.

"We were honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to campus as part of our UCL200 celebrations," read the caption.

It continued, "From seeing our newly remodelled Quad and commemorative stone to meeting the teams behind UCL200, this visit was a true milestone moment."

"HRH also met our amazing UCL student and staff communities. From a sneak‑peek of ‘UCL! The Musical’, to exploring the Two Centuries Here exhibition, and meeting the inspiring Faces of UCL who’ve shaped 200 years of impact," added the caption.

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips mother's appearance came just a day after Anne received a new honour in recognition to her work and passion as a professional equestrian.

Her Royal Highness, who never misses any horse racing event in London, especially, Cheltenham Festival - which is starting from March 10, was honoured by organisers as one of their high-profile events has been named after Princess Anne.

The Amateur’s Gold Cup is now called The Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase. 

Explaining the reason behind this tribute, the CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, Guy Lavender, noted, "The Hunters’ Chase at The Festival is a contest which recognises and celebrates the very origins of our great sport."

"We therefore feel it is very appropriate to stage it under the name of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal - an outstanding all-round equestrian who has excelled in a wide range of disciplines," Guy added.

