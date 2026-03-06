Hailey Bieber steps out as fans say she ‘won in life’ after Selena-Benny dirty feet drama

Hailey Bieber is serving looks after securing a big win over her husband, Justin Bieber’s, ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
On Thursday, March 5, Backgrid’s official Instagram page shared a stunning video of the Rhode Beauty founder, exuding style in her first outing after Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco’s, dirty feet drama.
“#HaileyBieber was spotted grabbing a quick coffee in Beverly Hills, wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt paired with straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe shoes,” captioned the outlet.
For her quick coffee run, the mother of one rocked a casual attire, wearing grey shirt and light blue jeans, with her hair tied up in a sleek ponytail.
While sporting a pair of stylish sunglasses, Hailey accessorized with black pointed shoes and a matching handbag.
Hailey Bieber’s appearance comes after her husband, Justin Bieber’s, ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, made headlines with her husband, Benny Blanco, due to a shocking move.
After the American record producer came under scrutiny for proudly showing his dirty feet and farting in front of the camera during his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, which he co-hosts with Dave Burd and Kristin Batalucco.
However, things took a surprising turn when Selena Gomez, in the podcast’s new episode, was seen kissing Benny’s dirty foot.
The Sunset Blvd singer’s move immediately sparked public outcry, with fans calling her act “disgusting” and declaring that Hailey Bieber “won in life.”
An Instagram post featuring the clip captioned it, “Hailey won in life fr.”
“That’s the karma you get FR. Selena and her fans would never leave a chance to destroy Hailey and now look that’s what you get for being Fake and Awful,” commented one.
“Queen Hailey could never,” a third added.
A fourth quipped, “Hailey is laughing in silence.”
For those unversed, the comparison comes after Selena Gomez’s fans, for a long time, expressed that the songstress won in life for having a partner like Benny Blanco, while Hailey and Justin Bieber kept making headlines for their marital troubles.