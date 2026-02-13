News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?

Physical inactivity among diabetic people lead to 7.3% of heart failure, up to 7% of heart disease, and nearly 10.2% of strokes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?
Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?

A recent study revealed that may significantly contribute to cardiac issues, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, nearly 10% of diabetes complications such as cardiac failure, stroke, vision loss can be attributed to sedentary behaviour.

For the study, scientists gathered data on nearly 2.4 million people from 27 previous health studies.

Scientists tracked exercise levels among individuals suffering from diabetes, and other complications that were developed later.

The team defined exercise as not accomplishing nearly 150 minutes every week of moderate-to-vigorous exercise.

People who are following a sedentary lifestyle and are unable to reach the goal of performing 150 minutes of target every week were at a significantly higher risk for developing complications.

These people are recommended to perform moderate-to-vigorous exercise including brisk walking, slow bicycling, active yoga, line dancing, or general yard or home repair work.

Results indicated that physical inactivity among diabetic people lead to 7.3% of heart failure, up to 7% of heart disease, and nearly 10.2% of strokes.

Underprivileged and less-educated people consistently showed increased levels of diabetes complications linked to lack of exercise.

Lead researcher and a medical researcher with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sol in Brazil Jayne Feter stated, “This study reframes physical activity as a core component of diabetes complication prevention. Promoting physical activity among people with diabetes could reduce hospitalizations, disability and health care costs, while improving quality of life.”

CDC issues travel advisory for THIS island amid virus outbreak
CDC issues travel advisory for THIS island amid virus outbreak
Did you know THIS truth about baby-food before?
Did you know THIS truth about baby-food before?
Can brain stimulation make people less selfish?
Can brain stimulation make people less selfish?
NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage
NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment
How brain training may assist protect against dementia by 25%?
How brain training may assist protect against dementia by 25%?
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation
Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%
Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%
Apple moves to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store
Apple moves to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store
Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?
Are statins linked to memory loss, sleep-related issues?
59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
59 infections, one death tied to contaminated alcohol-free wipes
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman passes away at 72

Popular News

Google introduces Audio Summaries to Google Docs

Google introduces Audio Summaries to Google Docs
12 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush

Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush
50 minutes ago
Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?

Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?
58 minutes ago