Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?

A recent study revealed that may significantly contribute to cardiac issues, particularly in people with type 2 diabetes.
According to a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, nearly 10% of diabetes complications such as cardiac failure, stroke, vision loss can be attributed to sedentary behaviour.
For the study, scientists gathered data on nearly 2.4 million people from 27 previous health studies.
Scientists tracked exercise levels among individuals suffering from diabetes, and other complications that were developed later.
The team defined exercise as not accomplishing nearly 150 minutes every week of moderate-to-vigorous exercise.
People who are following a sedentary lifestyle and are unable to reach the goal of performing 150 minutes of target every week were at a significantly higher risk for developing complications.
These people are recommended to perform moderate-to-vigorous exercise including brisk walking, slow bicycling, active yoga, line dancing, or general yard or home repair work.
Results indicated that physical inactivity among diabetic people lead to 7.3% of heart failure, up to 7% of heart disease, and nearly 10.2% of strokes.
Underprivileged and less-educated people consistently showed increased levels of diabetes complications linked to lack of exercise.
Lead researcher and a medical researcher with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sol in Brazil Jayne Feter stated, “This study reframes physical activity as a core component of diabetes complication prevention. Promoting physical activity among people with diabetes could reduce hospitalizations, disability and health care costs, while improving quality of life.”