Are toxic chemicals hiding in your hair extensions? Shocking study reveals

A recent study revealed shocking facts about hair extensions that you may frequently use that come with a hidden health cost.
According to a study published in Environment & Health, researchers found a major public health gap. While hair extensions are a multi-billion-dollar global market, there is very less information about what goes into the fibre.
Lead author Elissia Franklin, a research scientist at the Silent Spring Institute in Newton, Massachusetts, and her team tested nearly 43 products, from synthetic plastic hair extensions to human hair.
Surprisingly, scientists discovered over 900 chemical signatures and successfully identified 169 specific substances.
The hazardous chemicals that were found inside the products were flame retardants, phthalates, pesticides, styrene, tetrachloroethane and organotins.
In total, 2 of the 43 samples were found to have no dangerous chemicals. However, these specific products remain unidentified.
While the remaining 48 of the identified chemicals were discovered to endanger your health. This included 12 substances flagged by California’s Proposition 65 for significantly contributing to reproductive problems and cancer.
Franklin stated, “This is an industry that has long overlooked the health of Black women, who should not have to choose between cultural expression, convenience and their health.”
Furthermore, scientists mentioned that these chemicals are absorbed by skin and can travel from the head to the bloodstream.
“We were especially surprised to find organotins.These are commonly used as heat stabilizers in PVC and have been linked with skin irritation, which is a common complaint among hair extension users,” Franklin added.
Researchers stressed the need for stronger oversight to protect consumers and push companies to invest in chemical-free products that are safe for health.