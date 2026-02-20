Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lyari King’ return dominates ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of trailer release 

Ranveer Singh will reprise his role as the ‘Lyari King’ in Dhurandhar and his return is expected to bring added “gravitas” to the much-anticipated sequel.
The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is generating buzz, largely centered on Singh’s return as the ‘Lyari King.’
However, the makers have not revealed the details of plot elements yet, insiders who have previewed the trailer disclosed that the Padmavaat star’s performance will be one of the film’s main highlights.
“Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer. His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari’s King is being raved about internally,” the source mentioned.
The tipster went on to say, “He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level.”
Notably, the trailer hinted that the sequel ramps up action and intensity, with Ranveer Singh sporting a rugged new look.
Dhurandhar gained attention for its high-octane action and mass popularity, with Ranveer’s role drawing particular focus.
The lines from the film spread online, and certain scenes became fan favorites and the sequel looks set to expand on this, keeping the Lyari King central to the story.
To note, the official trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to drop on March 7, 2026, and the movie will hit the theater on March 19, 2026.