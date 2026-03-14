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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health

Individuals who eat more UPFs tend to have reduced bone mineral density and an increased risk of hip fracture

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health
Study associates ultra-processed foods to poor bone health

Researchers recently revealed a shocking fact regarding ultraprocessed foods that it may now also pose a significant threat on your bone health.

Previous studies discovered the link of ultra-processed foods with cardiac disorders, diabetes, and obesity.

A recent research found that individuals who eat more UPFs tend to have reduced bone mineral density and an increased risk of hip fracture.

For the study, scientists assessed diet and health data from over 160,000 participants across the UK, after them for more than 12 years.

On average, participants took nearly eight servings of ultra-processed foods a day.

Results indicated that each additional 3.7 servings, nearly a frozen dinner, a cookie and a soda, hip fracture risk increased by about 10.5%.

Significant minimisation in bone mineral density was discovered in major areas of the hip and lower spine.

The researcher stated, “Our results are not surprising. Ultra-processed foods have been consistently associated with various nutrition-related disorders and bone health depends on proper nutrition.”

Ultra-processed foods are manufactured and often increased in salt, sweeteners, and saturated salts, while containing some whole foods.

As of 2023, they accounted for nearly 55% of total calories consumed by children and young adults. 

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